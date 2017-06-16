Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YEA beneficiary remanded for fraud – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

YEA beneficiary remanded for fraud
Myjoyonline.com
The Tuobodom Magistrate's Court on Wednesday remanded a beneficiary of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Awuni Kwame Nelson, into prison custody for defrauding by false pretense. The court presided over by His Lordship Abdul Baki, asked him to …
Minority dares YEA to publish audit report on alleged GHc50m fraud.Primenewsghana

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.