Yemi Alade Weighs in on Igbo Quit Notice

Following the ultimatum given to the Igbos by a coalition of Northern youths to leave the region, the calls for a cessation from Nigeria by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and a call for the Oduduwa Republic by a Pan Yoruba coalition, singer Yemi Alade has reacted on Instagram, calling for Nigerians to unite. The […]

The post Yemi Alade Weighs in on Igbo Quit Notice appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

