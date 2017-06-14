Yes!!! Kechi Makes it to the Next Round of America’s Got Talent

Nigerian singer Kechi who amazed the judges and audience at her audition for America’s Got Talent has made it to the next round. One of two survivors from the infamous Sosoliso crash, Kechi drew a standing ovation from the audience and judges after her voice had everyone gasping. She wrote on her Instagram page: America’s […]

The post Yes!!! Kechi Makes it to the Next Round of America’s Got Talent appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

