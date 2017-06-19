Yobo and wife, Adaeze celebrate father’s day with special dance (Watch)

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, wife Adaeze Yobo and their kids had a special dance on Sunday, in celebration of world Father’s Day. Adaeze sure knows how to do the twisting. Watch the video after the cut… This was posted on INSTAGRAM with caption: “Father’s Day celebration with my kids n grandkids…” Watch video here

The post Yobo and wife, Adaeze celebrate father’s day with special dance (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

