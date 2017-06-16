Yoruba elders back Senate call for confab report implementation

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—TO douse the mounting tension in the country, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, has backed a call by the Senate that the report of the 2014 National Conference held during the last administration be implemented.

The call was made at the end of a meeting of the Elders’ Council which took place in Ibadan yesterday.

In a communiqué read at the end of the meeting, the apex Yoruba socio-cultural group also hinted that the national Executive Committee of the council had confirmed Chief Idowu Sofola (SAN) as its President General and Dr Kunle Olajide as the Secretary General following the death of General Adeyinka Adebayo some months ago.

While reading the communiqué, Dr Olajide restated the call for true federalism which he said was the only antidote to various challenges confronting the country.

He said, “The YCE commends the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its resolution and we urge the executive to forward the report of the 2014 National Conference to the National Assembly as an Executive Bill.”

“The YCE urges all Nigerians to support the initiative of the National Assembly in its decision to work on the report. The YCE also commends the efforts of the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo in holding consultation with the leaders and elders of the six zones of the country. We assure him of our support” .

The YCE scribe also vowed that calls for restructuring of the country would continue until the needful was done.

The post Yoruba elders back Senate call for confab report implementation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

