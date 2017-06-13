Yoruba leaders know Abiola’s killers – Al-Mustapha

…He’s a pathological liar – Opadokun

By Ben Agande & Dapo Akinrefon

Kaduna—Former Chief Security Officer, CSO, to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd) yesterday accused some Yoruba Leaders, of knowing those who killed late Chief MKO Abiola but chose to keep quiet after they were bribed.

Major Al-Mustapha who fielded questions from newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, shortly after a gathering to broker peace between the North and South-Eastern part of the country however did not name those who gave the bribe.

He however said he has video evidence of how the concerned Yoruba elders collected the dollar bribe and has since submitted the recording to a Lagos High Court presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada.

According to him; “A day after Abiola died, a particular Yoruba Chief (Ayo Opadokun) was invited to the Presidency, and he came to the villa alongside his friends. He came with anger into the villa.

‘’Those who killed Abiola invited him to the villa. At that material time, they came to fight the government, they wanted to set the country ablaze, considering their disposition. They went into the meeting furious but came out laughing and yelling as if there was no tension in the country.

“A day after Abiola’s death if you remember, the country was on the verge of collapse. But seeing what was going on in the Villa made me to suspect them.

‘’I had not handed over the villa to Abdulsalami Abubakar government then, so I decided to video tape what they were doing and I have tendered the tape before a court of law, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos High Court.

“In that tape, money exchanged hands and they traded with Abiola and that is my anger. The tape is in that court, anybody that wants to watch it can get it and watch, it is now a public document. I didn’t want to talk about it before, but money was brought from the Central Bank in my presence and it was shared.

“So, if I talk about Abiola’s well being and safety, and that of his family, I am telling Nigerians what really happened. Why should a person from the same South West, who is supposed to protect Abiola’s interest, now be seen to be angry with me? He should be happy with me for saying the fact, so that it will not happen again in Nigeria.

“In Yoruba land where culture is the watch word, late MKO Abiola was the last Aare Ona Kakanfo and for a Yoruba man going against Aare Ona Kakanfo, what is that thing,” he said.

He’s a pathological liar— Opadokun

Refuting Al-Mustapha’s claim, former General Secretary of NADECO, Chief Ayo Opadokun faulted the claim saying he makes statements he cannot defend.

Opadokun, who is also Convener, Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reforms (CODER), said: “He is a pathological liar. He makes statements he cannot defend, he is seeking attention. He should be ignored. When his boss died, as a result of his attitude, he was transferred from Abuja to Enugu, what does he know? He thrives on lies because he wants attention. He should be ignored. He once said that he is in possession of Abiola’s last moments, let him produce the video. He is a liar and should be ignored.”

