Yoruba Will Never Give Support To The Igbo On Biafra Agenda, They Must Quit The West Since They Don’t Want Nigeria – Leader coalition of yoruba groups

Reports have emerged where The Yoruba youths through out yoruba land call the coalition of yoruba groups (ONAC) who want to pack Yoruba nation into the basket of igbo to desist or face the wrath of Yoruba youths west wide; one of the leader of the youths Ogunsakin Olatunbosun said Yoruba will never give support to the igbo on biafra Agenda! It’s a pity that politicians forget quickly! what igbo did for yoruba to earn our support.

Beside the terror igbo unleashed on yoruba nation! how can a conscience yoruba man give support to igbo!

igbo killed Akintola with out regret, igbo killed col.victor Banjo with out regret! igbo claimed Lagos as “No man land!” and never apologize!

Igbo is never excuse of what they did in Ore!

Ibadan is a brown roof city! whereas we bread them all here!

Afonja of Ilorin is a coward and sorts of insult and abuse on our ancestors! Then the failed greedy politicians of the west who plunged this nation in this predicament blindly support igbo and try to drag Yoruba nation along! They never see anything wrong with what igbo did to Yoruba nation!

We will never support igbo in balkanize Nigeria!

We are Nigerian!

Igbo is free to chose to be biafran! So Igbo must be prepared to leave Yoruba land, w’re no longer welcome them here!

Enough for the insult!.

No way for igbo to stay in the west as far as they no longer have interest in Nigeria nation!.

They must quit the west! ogunsakin lamented!

Oladeebo from Idumota Lagos!

The post Yoruba Will Never Give Support To The Igbo On Biafra Agenda, They Must Quit The West Since They Don’t Want Nigeria – Leader coalition of yoruba groups appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

