Yoruba’s have sacrificed so much for Nigerians- Comrade Yerima

By Nwafor Sunday

A well known and respected Yoruba man, Comrade Yerima, has said that Yoruba nation has sacrificed so much for the growth and development of Nigeria and thus states that Nigerians should come together and discuss how they are going to live together.

Mr.Yerima who calls for a true federalism said “It is very important to know that Yoruba nationals have sacrificed so much.”We sacrificed Awolowo, Akintola,Abiola, Gani Fawehinmi and we have been sacrificing.

“It is time we take up the matter and say we are not in a hurry to leave.”let’s sit down and discuss how we are going to live together so that everybody can stand in their own position and in their own place.

“My father when he was dying told me that all he has was life and we must do everything to protect it.”Today you bring your business to my father’s land, consume it and say I should not talk because of a nation, there is ‘No Nation here’, he forcefully said.

“Anybody who believes in the struggle for June 12 must insist and ask for a true fiscal federalism; yes it is not about regionalism.

“But if you allow each and everybody to go, I think we will survive better. We from this Niger side are not lazy people”, he said.

Mr Yerima finally said that the political system Nigeria practices is unfavorable to Youbas as it retards their development, growth and tires them down.

Yoruba nation he said demands a true federalism in Nigeria.

The post Yoruba’s have sacrificed so much for Nigerians- Comrade Yerima appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

