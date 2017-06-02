You are daft, an ‘olodo’ governor – Dino Melaye and governor Bello attack each other – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
You are daft, an 'olodo' governor – Dino Melaye and governor Bello attack each other
NAIJ.COM
The fight between Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District and Governor Yahaya Bello continues as Melaye described Bello as a 'daft' leader. NAIJ.com gathered that Melaye made this statement while reacting to reports that Bello …
Voter registration scandal: Gov. Bello replies INEC, blames 'ghost'
Yahaya Bello 'My ghost registered for PVC twice not me,' Governor tells INEC
You are 'Olodo Governor' – Dino Melaye blasts Bello
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!