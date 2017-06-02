You are ‘Olodo Governor’ – Dino Melaye blasts Bello

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has described his State Governor, Yahaya Bello as an “olodo governor” over his inability to pay civil servants in the state. The lawmaker made the remark while reacting to reports that Bello has allegedly commenced the process of recalling him from the senate. In a post on his […]

You are ‘Olodo Governor’ – Dino Melaye blasts Bello

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

