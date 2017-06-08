You are secured in Katsina, Masari assures Igbo, others

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Following the two weeks ultimatum issued by some youths in the North on the Igbo to vacate the region, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina has on Thursday assured Igbo and other non indigenes of their safety in the state.



The Governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi reacting to the ultimatum, said that they have nothing to fear, as his government is always ready, willing, capable and prepared to protect the lives and properties of every citizen in the state without prejudice to their ethnic, religious or regional background.

The Governor also warmed that his government would not tolerate anyone taking the law into their hands by harassing or intimidating anybody on account of their ethnic, religious or regional background.

Speaking against the backdrop of the two-week quit notice given to Igbo resident in the North by some groups of Northern youths, Governor Masari stated that Katsina was a home of peace where everybody has the right to go about their legitimate endeavours freely without fear of intimidation or harassment from any quarters.

“I am calling on all non indigenes resident in the state, especially the Igbo, to have nothing to fear. This government is ever so ready, willing, capable and prepared to protect the lives and property of every citizen living in the state regardless of their ethnic, religious or regional background,” the statement however reads.

The post You are secured in Katsina, Masari assures Igbo, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

