You can now apply for a job at McDonald’s via a ‘Snaplication’ in the U.S.

Who says Snapchat isn’t a serious app? It’s certainly serious enough to land you a job at McDonald’s. In what can only be described as a sign of the times, McDonald’s is now using Snapchat as a part of its job application.

The post You can now apply for a job at McDonald’s via a ‘Snaplication’ in the U.S. appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

