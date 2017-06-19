You Can’t Operate In Africa Without Having A Strategy For Nigeria – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
You Can't Operate In Africa Without Having A Strategy For Nigeria
Leadership Newspapers
Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, president/CEO, of General Electric Nigeria, in this interview with CHIMA AKWAJA, speaks on the company-to-country agreements between the global digital industrial firm and the federal government, spreading across the oil & gas, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!