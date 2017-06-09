You Go Girl! Nigerian Graduates from U.S. University as Best Student

A Nigerian Emiene Amali-Adekwu has emerged the Best Graduating Student from Southeastern University, Lakeland, in the United States. Emiene Amali-Adekwu, who is from Jos, Plateau State, graduated with a 4.0 CGPA. She studied Biology/Pre-Med.

