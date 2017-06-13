Pages Navigation Menu

You Look Ugly – Fans Slam Actress Uche Obodo’s New Look! (photos)

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

One thing about Nigerians is that they can say whatever is in their mind not minding who is involved! Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has come under fire after her friends Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu posted photos from an event they attended on Sunday. The comments are just too crazy! Nigerians have no chill! Check …

