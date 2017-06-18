Pages Navigation Menu

You Must Travel To Get Recognition, Reekado Banks Hits Hard On Ghana Artistes

Nigerian artiste Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, known in showbiz as Reekado Banks, has appealed to Ghanaian musicians to promote their music internationally for adequate recognition. The Mavin Records signee is challenging Ghanaian musicians to embark on pro-bono trips for the sake of their work. “Travel more, travel more not for money benefit but just for the …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.