Zari speaks out about property wrangles after Ivan Ssemwanga’s death – VIDEO – Nairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)

Zari speaks out about property wrangles after Ivan Ssemwanga's death – VIDEO
Just days after the burial of flashy Ugandan businessman Ivan Ssemwanga, his former wife Zari Hassan has spoken about the family dispute over his property. In an interview with millardayo.com the Ugandan socialite said Ssemwanga's property in Uganda …
