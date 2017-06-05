Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young African Leaders Call For Regional Integration – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Young African Leaders Call For Regional Integration
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Young African leaders have called on the sub-regional leadership to implement policies and programmes that will make governance more dynamic in West Africa. The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), made up of select group of young influential …
Young leaders gather to generate innovative solutions to tough challenges in West AfricaPR Newswire UK (press release)
Young African Leaders Call For Dynamic Governance In West AfricaReports Afrique News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.