Young Boy Chained By His Almajiri Teacher At An Islamic School in Zaria, Kaduna

The unidentified boy pictured was sent to Islamic school in Zaria from Ɓoko village in Zamfara State where his teacher allegedly chained his leg sent him to beg for food to eat.

The name of the Mallam (teacher) is Sufi, at Rimin Tsiwa quarters in Zariya City Kaduna State. The Islamic School is adjacent to Alhaji Sani Rimin Tsiwa house.

