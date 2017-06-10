Young Nigerian Millionaire buys car worth N15 million for his girlfriend ( Read why he did it )

A young Nigerian millionaire has decided to appreciate his girlfriend, Kelechi Christabel, by buying her a brand new car worth N15 million. In his words on Instagram Eshegbe Solomon disclosed that he is so much grateful to his woman who has loved him since 2013. He posted with the caption: “Life is like a journey …

The post Young Nigerian Millionaire buys car worth N15 million for his girlfriend ( Read why he did it ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

