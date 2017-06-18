Youngster Andre Silva becoming Ronaldo’s perfect wingman – SBS – The World Game
|
SBS – The World Game
|
Youngster Andre Silva becoming Ronaldo's perfect wingman
SBS – The World Game
Andre Silva, the 21-year-old forward who is about to make his debut in a major tournament with Portugal, has been successfully teaming up with Ronaldo to give the European champions an impressive attacking force entering the Confederations Cup.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!