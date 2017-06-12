Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your claim on Parish Club refund misleading – Ekiti APC tells Fayose

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has described the claim by Governor Ayodele Fayose that the fresh Paris Club refund to the state will be insufficient to pay more than one month salary as false, misleading and an attempt to misappropriate the money for selfish reasons. The governor, according to the party had […]

Your claim on Parish Club refund misleading – Ekiti APC tells Fayose

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.