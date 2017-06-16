Pages Navigation Menu

Your Dreams are Valid! This Auto Accident Survivor & Amputee Actor has landed her very first Nollywood Role

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Doris Samuel Akonanya, an amputee who was involved in a ghastly motor accident as a teenager, is currently fulfilling her dream of becoming an actress. Doris, who is referred to as a strong and determined lady that is passionate about acting by friends and family, is said to be a graduate of Theater Arts from Nnamdi […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.