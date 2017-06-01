Your next notebook will run for days thanks to Qualcomm — not Intel

Microsoft is working with Qualcomm to make the full version of Windows 10 on ARM a reality. The partnership lives under the shadow of Microsoft’s failed Windows RT, but there’s reason to think this new effort will be different.

The post Your next notebook will run for days thanks to Qualcomm — not Intel appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

