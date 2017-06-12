Your People Are Save In Igboland – MASSOB Leader, Uwazuruike Tells Northerners

MASSOB Leader, chief Ralph Uwazuruike has assured Northerners in Igboland that their safety is rest assured. Uwazuruike stated this when he visited the Northern Elders today in Kaduna accompanied by Former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha

Speaking further, Chief Uwazurike averred that the crisis in Nigeria is being manipulated and caused by politicians, stressing that “the youth must not allow that, the country must continue to exist as one nation but issues of marginalization can be disscussed.

Uwazurike explained that when he founded MASSOB in 1999, it was purely meant to be a peaceful platform through which issues of perceived marginalisation of the Igbo’s in Nigeria could be discussed and tackled.

He explained that even though it was right for any part of the country to seek self-determination, it was wrong to pursue same through violent means.

“I handed over Radio Biafra which I created to Nnamdi KANU in London as the managing director and was hoping it would serve the purpose for which it was created, but was disappointed that politicians hijacked it and it became something else,” he said.

Speaking further, the MASSOB leader assured the Northerners in all the Eastern part of the country of their safety, while thanking Major Hamza Almustapha (rtd) for assuring same for the Igbo’s in the North.

“I want to assure northerners that your people in the South east are safe and nobody will harass them and am ‎happy that my friend Al-Mustapha has also given same assurance of the safety of our people in the north.

“Self-determination without violence is a fundamental right, we must strive against sowing the seed of discord ‎but do all that will promoted peace and justice.

“There is a gap of communication from our leaders which needs to be bridged hence we are meeting with notable leaders in the north to persuade them that there is no cause for alarm” he reiterated.

The post Your People Are Save In Igboland – MASSOB Leader, Uwazuruike Tells Northerners appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

