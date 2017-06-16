Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Your Problem Is Not The Next Chick, But Lack Of Self Love’ – Ik Ogbonna’s Wife Schools Women On Knowing Their Worth

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actor, IK Obonna’s Colombian Wife, Sonia Ogbonna in a post on Instagram took out time to school women on relationship issues, she went ahead to address the issues of ladies having to go to every extent to keep their man forgetting their worth – ‘Spending half of your life worrying about finding a man …

The post ‘Your Problem Is Not The Next Chick, But Lack Of Self Love’ – Ik Ogbonna’s Wife Schools Women On Knowing Their Worth appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.