“Your words can’t break me” Betty Kyallo fires back at haters! – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
“Your words can't break me” Betty Kyallo fires back at haters!
Ghafla!
The online society has no chills when it comes to trolling someone. They don't care whether you are popular or not and most celebrities can testify to this. Betty Kyallo, one of the most celebrated and talented female news anchors has found herself in …
Betty Kyallo vote-hunting goes horribly wrong
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!