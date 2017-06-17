Youth And Sports Ministry Grieves Over Lizzy Onyenwenwa’s Death

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has expressed sadness at the shocking news of the death of one of its management staff Mrs Lizzy Onyenwenwa who died on Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja after a protracted illness.

In a statement, the Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung said the entire Ministry where she last served as Deputy Director Planning, Monitoring and Information (PMI) will miss her sorely.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the immediate family, especially the children, on the sad demise of Mrs Lizzy Onyenwenwa.

“This is shocking and unexpected. She was a very diligent staff who had sacrificed a lot for sports especially in women’s football.

“She was among the very first administrators of women’s football from where she came to join the department of Planning, Monitoring and Information of the Ministry.

“She was down with heart related problems but little did we know that we won’t be seeing her again. We pray that God will grant her soul eternal rest and give the family she left behind the strength to bear this loss”, Dalung stated.

Onyenwenwa is survived by two children.

Burial arrangements will be announced later by her family.

The post Youth And Sports Ministry Grieves Over Lizzy Onyenwenwa’s Death appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

