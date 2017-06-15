Youth education: Commissioner advocates values, integrity

By Fredrick Okopie

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Dr. Benson Oke, said the mind of children and youths are impressionable such that parents, teachers and the society have a unique and valuable opportunity to positively impress these fertile minds with ideas for true values of integrity and greatness.

Oke who was the special guest at the annual leadership lecture of Dansol High School, Lagos, spoke on the topic: Becoming an uncompromising leader of positive impact of values and integrity, said this initiative should be commended. He also commended the governing authorities of the school for their vision and foresight in initiating these lecture series and for their steadfastness in sustaining same.

He expressed delight at the efforts of the school in going the extra mile to mould today’s youths into the leaders of tomorrow with values.

Oke noted that this year’s theme bears a very relevant message for the Nigerian society. “We seem to be bereft of leaders whom our youths can look up to. The best of our leaders are tainted with deeds and failings that do not encourage our youths to appreciate the place of values and integrity in an individual’s character and in the society as a whole.”

The commissioner advised the students to imbibe the seven lessons of life if they want to succeed. “First, never forget that all of life is a test; never underestimate the value of experience and the need to listen to wise counsel. Do the hard work, be consistent, don’t compare yourself to others and be truthful.”

