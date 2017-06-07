Youth Employment Agency sheds off 16839 names from payroll – Myjoyonline.com
Youth Employment Agency sheds off 16839 names from payroll
The Youth Employment Agency says it has deleted the names of 16,839 from its 63,000 beneficiaries payroll after an audit found their employment to have been tainted with fraud. Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Frimpong, said at a news …
Gh¢50m payroll fraud exposed at YEA
YEA saves GHC20m after clearing 16839 ghost names
