Youth group calls for ceasefire over quit notice

Canvasses Restructuring Of Nigeria

A coalition of ethnic nationalities has enjoined groups calling for the break up of the country to have a change of mind in the interest of the country.The group, in a communiqué at the end of an emergency meeting in Abuja, signed by Eric Oluwale of the Yoruba Youths Council Worldwide and Secretary General, Ethnic National Youths Leaders; Emma Zompal of the Middle Belt Youth Council Worldwide; Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council; Oweilaemi Ereotubo of the Ijaw Youths Council; and Musa Abdullahi of Arewa Northern Youths Assembly, canvassed the restructuring of the country to be overseen by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

While noting that the constitution guarantees Nigerians the right to live in any part of the country of their choice, the group hinged their resolve to toe the path of peace on the intervention of former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, who they said advised them to remain calm.

The communiqué read in part: “We wish to express our concern over the quit notice to Igbos by Arewa youths last week. Nigeria’s constitution gives right to citizens to freely move to any part of the land and choose where to live without any form of discrimination and denial. We hereby declare the quit notice unconstitutional and treasonable.

“We condemned the notice and have resolved for peace to reign in all quarters. The meeting has, however, instituted a peaceful process of reconciling the north and the southeast

“We are still insisting on restructuring of the country, so as to guarantee an equitable federalism for peaceful co existence. For the collective interest of Nigeria, we are calling for a ceasefire among all the aggrieved youth groups in the country, as pushing this matter too far has grave implication for Nigeria and by extension, the youths.

“However, the youths hereby resolved that there will be a national youth confab to address fundamental problem confronting our dear country by July, date and venue will be communicated in due course.“The confab must have Osinbajo in attendance. This shall be an opportunity for him to calm frayed nerves and restore the country to the path of unity.”

