Youth team coach sacked after team’s 25-0 win

The coach of a Spanish youth team has been sacked after a 25-0 win, after the club’s management decided the margin of victory went against the spirit of the game. After defeating fellow Valencia side Benicalap C on June 3, Serranos B’s under-11 manager was removed from his position. “We believe in encouraging respect for your opponents.

