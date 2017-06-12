Youth Unemployment Rises As Recession Hits South Africa – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Youth Unemployment Rises As Recession Hits South Africa
CHANNELS TELEVISION
As South Africa slides into recession for the first time in eight years, analysts warn that the country's growing unemployment, especially amongst the youth is a ticking time bomb. According to figures published by Statistics South Africa two weeks ago …
