Youths loot trailer loaded with rice, other food items in Kano

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Unknown persons Wednesday reportedly looted a broken down truck load of rice, and assorted food items in Kano metropolis.

Eyewitness told Vanguard that the incident occurred at Gwammaja in Dala Local Government area of the metropolis when a truck loaded with rice, spaghetti and macaroni was broke down along the busy road during the evening rush hour.

Vanguard learned that the truck was from the popular Singer Commodity market on its way to an unknown destination to deliver the goods but got broken along the way.

The account added that as the occupants of the truck were trying to fix it, the bags and cantons on the back of the vehicle caught the attention of youths who swiftly pounced on and looted it.

The eyewitness said “as I arrived at the scene, I saw youths including some middle aged men were busy tearing off the cantons and shared the spaghetti and the macaronis. Others who stole bags of rice were seen running away to some places in order to share it,”.

Speaking further, “when I came to the place, the vehicle had already zoomed off but people were busy sharing the commodity. But my friend told me that they swooped on the truck as soon as it got faulty. I also saw some security agents at the scene but i did not see Policemen until I left the scene.

The eyewitness who was shocked over the unfortunate incident further said that one person was reportedly arrested by the occupants of the vehicle when he returned searching for his motorcycle’s key in the truck.

“This showed the extent of poverty and mindlessness in this country because there were some gentle persons involved in the act. It is very sad and unfortunate,” He added.

Although an official complaint was lodged at Dala police station, but when contacted, the spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Magaji Musa Majia said he was not aware of the incident.

He pleaded for time to enable him investigate on the matter.

The post Youths loot trailer loaded with rice, other food items in Kano appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

