YouTube’s Closed Caption Feature Can’t Make Sense Of SA’s Parliament Either [Video]

Just the other day I was telling a story about the difficulties of ordering airtime in the US with a South African accent. I eventually gave up and asked for help from a friend, because the automated system couldn’t understand what I was trying to say.

Not lekker, and it appears YouTube’s closed caption feature shares that struggle.

This Is ZAfrica decided to put them to the test and see if they could handle our Parliament, and it’s pretty obvious that they’re not passing with flying colours.

I can assure YouTube it’s no less frustrating when you actually do understand what’s being said.

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

