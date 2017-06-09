Pages Navigation Menu

Calling Mandago’s bluff: Buzeki’s is not just a storm in a teacup – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa


Calling Mandago's bluff: Buzeki's is not just a storm in a teacup
Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago is a besieged man. At least that is what comes out in his energetic machinations against the onslaught of his arch-enemy, Zedekiah Kiprop Bundotich, better known as Buzeki. Buzeki has been cleared by the IEBC to …
Uhuru, DP Ruto tour Uasin Gishu to ease tensionDaily Nation
Your days are numbered, President warns North Rift cattle rustlersK24 TV
President Uhuru pledges stern action against inciters of violenceThe Standard
AllAfrica.com
all 19 news articles »

