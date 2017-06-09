Calling Mandago’s bluff: Buzeki’s is not just a storm in a teacup – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Calling Mandago's bluff: Buzeki's is not just a storm in a teacup
The Star, Kenya
Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago is a besieged man. At least that is what comes out in his energetic machinations against the onslaught of his arch-enemy, Zedekiah Kiprop Bundotich, better known as Buzeki. Buzeki has been cleared by the IEBC to …
