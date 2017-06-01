Yvonne Enakhena’s Upcoming Movie ‘Trace’ to premiere on July 28 Across Cinemas

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Yvonne Enakhena has revealed July 28, 2017 as the premiere date for her upcoming movie titled ‘Trace’; starring an array of Nollywood big guns including Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bayray Mcwinzu, Gregory Ojefua, Yinka Pearce and others. Produced by White Dove Productions and directed by Olu Alvin, ‘Trace’ was set and shot in Lagos, […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

