Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yvonne Enakhena’s Upcoming Movie ‘Trace’ to premiere on July 28 Across Cinemas

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Yvonne Enakhena has revealed July 28, 2017 as the premiere date for her upcoming movie titled ‘Trace’; starring an array of Nollywood big guns including Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bayray Mcwinzu, Gregory Ojefua, Yinka Pearce and others. Produced by White Dove Productions and directed by Olu Alvin, ‘Trace’ was set and shot in Lagos, […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.