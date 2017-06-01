Yvonne Jegede is pregnant, see signs in new photos

Popular actress Yvonne Jegede who has traditionally married her sweetheart, son of late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi, Olakunle ‘Abounce’, seems to be expecting their first child. She shared the above photo of her look today and all we sight is her bump! Congrats to her if this is real….

The post Yvonne Jegede is pregnant, see signs in new photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

