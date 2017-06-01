Zahara plans to serve Somizi a letter of demand today – report – Johannesburg Sunday World
|
Johannesburg Sunday World
|
Zahara plans to serve Somizi a letter of demand today – report
Johannesburg Sunday World
Loliwe hitmaker Zahara has reportedly dismissed Somizi's “apology” and plans to go full steam ahead with legal action against him. Picture credit: Instagram. RELATED ARTICLES. Somizi Mhlongo says sorry to Zahara for Sama gaffe · 'I don't care if it was …
Zahara hasn't received an apology from Somizi
'Askies Zahara' – Somizi says sorry for Sama gaffe
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!