Zakareya, Ajayi secure Ahly CL win over Morocco's Wydad – Ahram Online

Ahram Online

Zakareya, Ajayi secure Ahly CL win over Morocco's Wydad
Ahram Online
Two goals from Moemen Zakareya and Junior Ajayi gifted Ahly a 2-0 Champions League home victory over Group D rivals Wydad Casablanca at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium on Sunday. Buoyed up by their recent coronation as Egyptian league …
