Zakzaky is in a house we built for him, he’s not in detention – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Speaking on a Channels TV programme on Thursday, Nigeria’s Minister of information, culture and tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed arrested  leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is not in detention. According to the Minister, Zakzaky is currently staying with his family in a house built for them by the federal government, as nobody wants to accept […]

