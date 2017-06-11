Pages Navigation Menu

Zambia: Lungu’s chief rival thrown into Maximum Security Jail – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Africa


New Zimbabwe.com

Zambia: Lungu's chief rival thrown into Maximum Security Jail
New Zimbabwe.com
Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, facing treason charges, said on Friday he had been moved from a prison in the capital Lusaka to a maximum security jail in a small town. Hichilema was arrested in April for allegedly failing to give way to …
This is NOT how a Dictatorship Looks; the accused speak to the Media freely-Amos ChandaLusaka Times
Open letter to LunguZambian Watchdog

