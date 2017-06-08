Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zambia opposition leader faces High Court treason trial – Arab News

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Arab News

Zambia opposition leader faces High Court treason trial
Arab News
LUSAKA: Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema will face a High Court trial over treason charges and remain in police custody, a magistrate ruled on Thursday. Hichilema was arrested in April for allegedly failing to give way to President Edgar …
PF Claims Hichilema Snubbed GBMZambia Reports
AfricaLink on Air – 8 June 2017Deutsche Welle
Lungu now wants to arrest GBMZambian Watchdog

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.