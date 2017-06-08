Zambia opposition leader faces High Court treason trial – Arab News
Arab News
Zambia opposition leader faces High Court treason trial
Arab News
LUSAKA: Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema will face a High Court trial over treason charges and remain in police custody, a magistrate ruled on Thursday. Hichilema was arrested in April for allegedly failing to give way to President Edgar …
PF Claims Hichilema Snubbed GBM
AfricaLink on Air – 8 June 2017
Lungu now wants to arrest GBM
