Zambia opposition MPs suspended after missing president’s speech – BBC News

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa


Zambia opposition MPs suspended after missing president's speech
Forty-eight Zambian MPs from the opposition UPND have been suspended for 30 days for boycotting President Edgar Lungu's state of the nation address. They refused to attend in March as they were challenging the president's victory in last year's election.
