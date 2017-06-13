Zambia opposition MPs suspended after missing president’s speech – BBC News
BBC News
Zambia opposition MPs suspended after missing president's speech
BBC News
Forty-eight Zambian MPs from the opposition UPND have been suspended for 30 days for boycotting President Edgar Lungu's state of the nation address. They refused to attend in March as they were challenging the president's victory in last year's election.
