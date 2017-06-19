Zambia: PF Attack Catholic – Telesphore Mpundu is On a Lone Path – AllAfrica.com
|
Zambia Reports
|
Zambia: PF Attack Catholic – Telesphore Mpundu is On a Lone Path
AllAfrica.com
A Patriotic Front social media page yesterday published an article attacking Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu after he led three church mother bodies in classifying Zambia as a dictatorship. Archbishop Mpundu held a press conference on Friday at which he …
Journalist Tilyenji Mwanza Fires Again: The Telesphore Mpundu Statement
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!