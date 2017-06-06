Pages Navigation Menu

Zambia releases 31 detained Chinese nationals

Immigration authorities in Zambia on Tuesday released all the 31 Chinese nationals who were detained on Monday. The Chinese, working for copper smelting Chinese companies on the Copperbelt province, were detained by police for suspected illegal purchase of copper tailing raw materials. However, Zambian authorities failed to provide strong proof of their crimes, and released…

