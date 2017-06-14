Speaker suspends 48 UPND MPs – Zambia Daily Mail
|
Zambia Daily Mail
|
Speaker suspends 48 UPND MPs
Zambia Daily Mail
THE 48 United Party for National Development (UPND) members of Parliament (MPs) who boycotted President Lungu's state of the nation address on March 17 this year, yesterday walked out of the House in shame after Speaker of the National Assembly …
Zambia suspends 48 MPs who boycotted president's speech
Zambia parliament suspends main opposition bloc for disobeying president
Zambia suspends 48 UPND MPs over Lungu; Hichilema moved to max security
