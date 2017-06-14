Pages Navigation Menu

Zambian woman jailed for baring breasts in protest against opposition leader (Photos)

A Zambian woman, cadre Shila Hamukale, of United Party for National Development (UPND) has been jailed for 21 days and fined Twelve Kwacha (K12) by the Monze Magistrate Court. Hamukale, 24, of Freedom B compound in Monze district was apprehended on 8th June, 2017 for indecent exposure. The Monze Magistrate court today jailed the outspoken […]

