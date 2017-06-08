Zanu PF youths threaten ‘to take up arms’ – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Zanu PF youths threaten 'to take up arms'
NewsDay
ZANU PF youths have threatened to “take up arms of war” to crush a five-day shutdown, which is being organised by social movement Tajamuka/Sesijikile to protest against alleged misrule by President Robert Mugabe. BY EVERSON MUSHAVA/ KENNETH …
Elections are a numbers game, not about coalitions
Youths defend territory
Zimbabwe: Opposition Real Fools Than Chipanga
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!