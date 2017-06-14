Zapiro Has Been A Busy Man This Past Month

If you want to take the mickey out of politicians, there can’t have been a much better time in history than right now.

There’s Trump and Theresa May, and then here at home we have a constant revolving door of leaders making fools out of themselves (and our citizens, unfortunately).

This means that Zapiro has had his hands full, and we’re going to run through some of his better cartoons from the past month or so.

All images via Zapiro’s official website.

14 May:

17 May:

26 May:

30 May:

6 June:

11 June:

13 June:

Love him or hate him, he’s not going to stop pushing those buttons.

If only he had less source material to work with.

[source:zapiro]

